MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Alliance Global Partners

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEIP. StockNews.com lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.23. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.91.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 123.86% and a negative return on equity of 83.20%. On average, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

