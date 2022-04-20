Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.31. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $555.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

