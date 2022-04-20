Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $556.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.31. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $79,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock worth $278,592 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBWM shares. Raymond James raised Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mercantile Bank (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.