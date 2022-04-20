Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $556.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31. Mercantile Bank has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MBWM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $79,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercantile Bank (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.