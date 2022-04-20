Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.31. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBWM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercantile Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, SVP Robert T. Worthington sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $114,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,214 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $85,061.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,214 shares of company stock valued at $278,592. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.