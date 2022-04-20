Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Mercedes-Benz Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($96.77) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC raised Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €110.00 ($118.28) to €105.00 ($112.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Mercedes-Benz Group from €114.00 ($122.58) to €104.00 ($111.83) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.59.

DDAIF traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. 20,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.42. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.38. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of $60.79 and a one year high of $103.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

