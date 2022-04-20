Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.410-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.41-2.56 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,334,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $519,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

