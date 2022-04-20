Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $114.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MTH opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.69. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 24.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,877,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,520,000 after acquiring an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 220,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,671 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,598,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

