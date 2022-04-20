Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of MRSN opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $345.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.45. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $17.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 598,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,999.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,120,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,084.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,136,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.