Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1015 per share by the energy company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
Shares of NYSE:MTR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. 484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,440. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82.
Separately, TheStreet raised Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
About Mesa Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
