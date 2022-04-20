Meta Platforms (FB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Meta Platforms to post earnings of $2.66 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meta Platforms to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $217.31 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $591.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.69.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,606,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 85,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 48,007 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.