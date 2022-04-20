Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) CEO Sells $22,374.00 in Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) CEO Preston Klassen sold 44,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $22,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:MTCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 918,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.84.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metacrine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.
About Metacrine
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.
