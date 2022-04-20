Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) CEO Sells $22,374.00 in Stock

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) CEO Preston Klassen sold 44,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $22,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MTCR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 918,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -2.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. Metacrine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metacrine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCR. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Metacrine by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Metacrine by 138.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Metacrine by 41.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metacrine by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

