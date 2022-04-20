Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.08.

MEOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

