Methanex (MEOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.13). Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Methanex to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 72,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,117 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Methanex by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 5,803.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Methanex by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

