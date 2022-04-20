Methanex (MX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of C$2.59 per share for the quarter.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.66 billion.

TSE:MX opened at C$69.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$71.63. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Methanex’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

In other news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$947,660. Also, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total value of C$76,923.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,464,613.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $798,048.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MX shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

