Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Metro Bank from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.00) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 92.80 ($1.21) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.19. The stock has a market cap of £160.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.64. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 70.89 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 147.80 ($1.92).

In other news, insider Nick Winsor acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £45,500 ($59,198.54).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

