Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$74.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTRAF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

MTRAF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.06. The stock had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. Metro has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $58.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

