Metro (TSE:MRU) PT Raised to C$74.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MRU. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.55.

Shares of Metro stock traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$72.18. 233,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,145. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$69.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. Metro has a 52-week low of C$55.50 and a 52-week high of C$73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.0888818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

