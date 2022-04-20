MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
MGEE stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.45. 87 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,399. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $69.23 and a 1-year high of $84.96.
In other news, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after buying an additional 132,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MGE Energy (Get Rating)
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
