MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGEE stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.45. 87 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,399. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.25. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $69.23 and a 1-year high of $84.96.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. On average, research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Berbee purchased 1,067 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,598 shares of company stock valued at $117,891 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MGE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,234,000 after buying an additional 132,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

