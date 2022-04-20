MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $92.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MGE Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 17.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that MGE Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Possin acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MGE Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 245.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

