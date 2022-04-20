Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MCHP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $462,517,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

