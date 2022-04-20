Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 guidance at $1.83-$1.99 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.74-$8.10 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $207.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $151.33 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 94.36%.

MAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.45.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

