Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Leonard Osser Sells 9,842 Shares

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Leonard Osser sold 9,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $11,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,225,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Leonard Osser sold 8,200 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $9,922.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Leonard Osser sold 14,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $20,022.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Leonard Osser sold 6,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $9,060.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Leonard Osser sold 7,110 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $9,456.30.

On Monday, March 21st, Leonard Osser sold 7,600 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $9,880.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Leonard Osser sold 8,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $9,963.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Leonard Osser sold 6,400 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $9,792.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Leonard Osser sold 7,500 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $9,975.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Leonard Osser sold 7,700 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $9,856.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Leonard Osser sold 8,400 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $9,996.00.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MLSS. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 475.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 141.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 116,045 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

