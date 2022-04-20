Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of MUFG opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 238,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,973 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
