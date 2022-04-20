Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 238,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,973 shares during the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

