Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

MODN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NYSE:MODN opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $984.06 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

