Moelis & Company (MC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $425.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.74 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 85.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Moelis & Company to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of MC stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.20. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last ninety days. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.