Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Cut to $127.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MHK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,806,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

