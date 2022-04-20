Molina Healthcare (MOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2022 guidance at $17.000-$ EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $335.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.30 and a 200-day moving average of $306.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $347.62.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 73.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,333,000 after acquiring an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

