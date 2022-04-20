Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Cut to $500.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $510.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.56.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $437.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $443.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.31. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.53 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,784,238.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

