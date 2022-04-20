Morgan Stanley Boosts Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $54.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. 218,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522,250. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.59.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.