Morgan Stanley Downgrades Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) to Equal Weight

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DUAVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €160.00 ($172.04) to €198.00 ($212.90) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get Dassault Aviation Société anonyme alerts:

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme stock opened at $173.37 on Wednesday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $97.16 and a 1 year high of $173.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.