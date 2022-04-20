Morgan Stanley Increases CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target to $34.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,081,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after buying an additional 5,636,576 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

