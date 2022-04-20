Morgan Stanley Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $115.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE ETR traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $126.05. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,514. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.86.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.