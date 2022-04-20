Morgan Stanley Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $115.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.50.
NYSE ETR traded up $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $126.05. 2,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,514. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.75. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $124.86.
In other Entergy news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 247.6% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Entergy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
