Morgan Stanley Increases SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Price Target to GBX 2,200

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($24.72) to GBX 2,200 ($28.62) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSEZY. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSEZY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,146. SSE has a 52 week low of $19.98 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

