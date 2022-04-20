Morgan Stanley Lowers Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $81.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.39.
Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.10. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $81.07.
In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
