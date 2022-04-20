Morgan Stanley Lowers Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) to Equal Weight

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thales from €110.00 ($118.28) to €137.00 ($147.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Thales has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

