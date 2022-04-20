Morgan Stanley Lowers Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) to Equal Weight

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLYGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thales from €110.00 ($118.28) to €137.00 ($147.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Thales has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $27.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

About Thales (Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

