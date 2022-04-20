Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

MS stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,801,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

