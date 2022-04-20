Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Given a $105.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) has been given a $105.00 price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.85. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,736,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

