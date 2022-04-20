Morgan Stanley Raises Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $101.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

AEE stock opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $97.61.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $94,345.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 53.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

