Morgan Stanley Raises Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $139.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Shares of ATO stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.33. 1,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,091. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

