Morgan Stanley Raises BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Price Target to GBX 735

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 642 ($8.35) to GBX 735 ($9.56) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.72) to GBX 860 ($11.19) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. DZ Bank cut BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.24) to GBX 830 ($10.80) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $615.50.

Shares of BAESY stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $39.49. 79,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 41.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

