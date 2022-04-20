Morgan Stanley Raises Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $82.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

ED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Shares of NYSE ED traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.80. 3,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 505,539 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

