Morgan Stanley Raises Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $76.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.
INCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.
INCY traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.08. 18,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Incyte (Get Rating)
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Incyte (INCY)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.