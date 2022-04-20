Morgan Stanley Raises Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $76.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Incyte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

INCY traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.08. 18,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,124. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

