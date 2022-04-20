Morgan Stanley Raises Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $74.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.22.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.96. 929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,297. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Spire by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

