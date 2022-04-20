Morgan Stanley to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth about $2,290,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 109.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 752,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

