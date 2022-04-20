Morgan Stanley Trims NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Target Price to $93.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEP. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,147. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $63.59 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.57). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.