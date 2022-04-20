Morgan Stanley Upgrades DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to Equal Weight

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of 203.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. DNB Markets cut their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Danske raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 117,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. DNB Bank ASA has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $25.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

DNB Bank ASA ( OTCMKTS:DNBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 39.63%. Analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

