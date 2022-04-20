Morgan Stanley Upgrades Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) to Overweight

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FINMF opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.

Leonardo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

