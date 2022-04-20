Morgan Stanley Upgrades Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) to Overweight

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FINMF opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01.
Leonardo Company Profile (Get Rating)
