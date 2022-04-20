Morningstar (MORN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $280.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.93. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $229.33 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 32.29%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,171 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.48, for a total value of $3,596,287.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,623,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,425,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,789 shares of company stock worth $54,890,392. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Morningstar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Morningstar by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,605,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.