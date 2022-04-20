Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by BNP Paribas

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s previous close.

MOS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of MOS stock opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.